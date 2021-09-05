Pakistan: 3 dead, 20 injured in Taliban suicide bombing in Balochistan

QUETTA: Three people died and 20 were injured in an attack on paramilitary troops in the city of Quetta in Pakistan’s province of Balochistan near the Afghan border.

The province has seen a decades-long insurgency by separatists who demand independence from Pakistan, citing what they say is the state's monopoly and exploitation of the province's mineral resources.

The attack was caused by a suicide bomber and took place early Sunday morning at a checkpoint of the Frontier Corp, the paramilitary troops stationed within the city of Quetta.

The Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), claimed responsibility for the blast in a statement released to CNN. The attack is a grim signal that the change of government in Kabul might not end the woes of Pakistan as the country looks towards the Taliban to rein in the TTP rebels who are hiding in Afghanistan.

