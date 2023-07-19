 Pakistan: 11 Construction Workers Killed as Building Wall Collapses Due to Rains
The building was located on the Peshawar Road area here.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, July 19, 2023, 04:52 PM IST
article-image
Pakistan: 11 Construction Workers Killed as Building Wall Collapses Due to Rains | Representative image of floods

Islamabad: At least 11 construction workers were killed and six others injured on Wednesday when a wall of a building collapsed on them after heavy rains in Pakistan's capital Islamabad.

Local Superintendent of Police (SP) Khan Zeb confirmed that 11 bodies were recovered from the rubble.

6 injured shifted to hospital

The six injured were shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences. They are out of danger, police said.

In a statement, Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon said that the wall fell over a tent of workers, who were working on the construction of an underpass.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed "deep grief and sorrow" at the incident and prayed for the departed souls, Radio Pakistan reported.

Heavy monsoon rains have been lashing the county since last month.

The country's central region has been facing a flood situation for days due to incessant rains.

