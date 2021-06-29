Pak will pay heavy price if it continues to back Taliban: Afghanistan vice-prez

Kabul
Afghanistan’s First Vice President Amrullah Saleh (pic) has warned Pakistan if it continues to provide support to Taliban then it will have to pay a “very high price”, media reported.
“Pakistan-as a host of the Taliban since group’s foundation could play a significant role in the peace process, and therefore become a reliable partner of the Afghan nation,” Saleh said in a statement on Sunday as reported by Afghanistan Times.
According to a recent UN report, at least a dozen different militant groups are now active in both Pakistan and Afghanistan, with at least 6,500 Pakistani nationals reportedly involved.
This comes in the middle of a surge of violence in Afghanistan with frequent clashes between the Taliban and Afghan security forces amid US troop withdrawal.
According to the UN report, Pakistan-based jihadi groups such as Jaish-i-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) continue to fight alongside Taliban groups against Afghan national forces.
Hafiz Saeed was inside when bomb went off: Scribe
Islamabad
Days after a powerful explosion took place near UN-designated terrorist Hafiz Saeed’s residence in Lahore, a Pakistani journalist has revealed Saeed was indeed at home when the bomb went off and was the target of the attack. Speaking at a Dawn news programme ‘Zara Hut Kay’, journalist Amjad Saeed Sahani said: “Hafiz Saeed is a high-value target and we have come to know the prison dept monitors his location. The jail superintendent has the power to declare any location as a sub-jail. As per information, Hafiz Saeed was present at his residence. His family denies this but Saeed was indeed the target of this attack,” said Sahani.
