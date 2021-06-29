Pak will pay heavy price if it continues to back Taliban: Afghanistan vice-prez

Kabul

Afghanistan’s First Vice President Amrullah Saleh (pic) has warned Pakistan if it continues to provide support to Taliban then it will have to pay a “very high price”, media reported.

“Pakistan-as a host of the Taliban since group’s foundation could play a significant role in the peace process, and therefore become a reliable partner of the Afghan nation,” Saleh said in a statement on Sunday as reported by Afghanistan Times.

According to a recent UN report, at least a dozen different militant groups are now active in both Pakistan and Afghanistan, with at least 6,500 Pakistani nationals reportedly involved.

This comes in the middle of a surge of violence in Afghanistan with frequent clashes between the Taliban and Afghan security forces amid US troop withdrawal.

According to the UN report, Pakistan-based jihadi groups such as Jaish-i-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) continue to fight alongside Taliban groups against Afghan national forces.