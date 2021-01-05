Pak SC gives authorities two weeks to start reconstruction of Hindu temple demolished by mob in Karak

According to reports, the Supreme Court of Pakistan directed authorities Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and Auqaf department to start the work immediately and submit a progress report in two weeks. Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed said that the people, who vandalised the temple, should pay for its restoration.

On Monday, a one-man commission on the rights of minorities submitted its report to Pakistan's Supreme Court on the vandalisation of a Hindu temple in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, recommending that the shrine's land should be retrieved from land grabbers and the government should conduct a detailed inquiry into the attack.

The commission's chairman, Shuaib Suddle, visited the temple in the Karak district and presented a comprehensive report in the case to the Supreme Court after it asked the Commission to probe the attack.