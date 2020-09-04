Pak PM Imran Khan's top aide Asim Bajwa resigns over corruption allegations

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's top aide Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa resigned on Friday after allegations that he used his offices to help family set up several off-shore businesses.

Former Pakistan Army spokesman Bajwa, who also served as Commander of the Southern Command, rejected the allegations against him and resigned as special assistant to the prime minister (SAPM) on information and broadcasting.

However, he would continue working as chairman of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority.

Prime Minister Khan's close aide senator Faisal Javed Khan tweeted that the Prime Minister asked Bajwa to continue as he was satisfied with the rebuttal issued by the former Army officer.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided not to accept resignation of @AsimSBajwa from SAPM (Info & Broadcasting) post and has given instructions to continue working," according to the tweet.