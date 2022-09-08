Pak court orders deportation of 2 for illegally entering Gilgit-Baltistan from J&K in 2018

Firoz Ahmed Lone and Noor Muhammad Wani were arrested by Pakistan Authorities in 2018 under suspension of 'Indian Agent'. |

The Gilgit-Baltistan Sessions Court has ordered to deport two Indian nationals who had illegally entered Gilgit-Baltistan in Pakistan from Jammu and Kashmir in India, and called them 'foreigners'.

As per reports, in 2018, two persons, Firoz Ahmed Lone and Noor Muhammad Wani, residing in Jammu and Kashmir's Gurez region, located close to neighboring Astore Valley in Gilgit-Baltistan region, had illegally entered Astore district in Pakistan. They were arrested by Pakistan authorities who called them "Indian agents".

Since 2018, the two Indian nationals have been languishing in Minawar Central Jail in Gilgit.

On April 20, 2022, the Gilgit Sessions Judge declared the two "innocent" and ordered their release. The court also issued an order to deport both of them to Jammu and Kashmir.

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Justice also directed for the release of both the prisoners but the Gilgit Sessions Judge has still not released them despite the order.