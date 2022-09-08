e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldPak court orders deportation of 2 for illegally entering Gilgit-Baltistan from J&K in 2018

Pak court orders deportation of 2 for illegally entering Gilgit-Baltistan from J&K in 2018

Firoz Ahmed Lone and Noor Muhammad Wani, resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Gurez region, located close to neighbouring Astore Valley in Gilgit-Baltistan region, had illegally entered Astore district in Pakistan in 2018. They were arrested by Pakistan authorities who called them "Indian agents".

IANSUpdated: Thursday, September 08, 2022, 05:25 PM IST
article-image
Firoz Ahmed Lone and Noor Muhammad Wani were arrested by Pakistan Authorities in 2018 under suspension of 'Indian Agent'. |

The Gilgit-Baltistan Sessions Court has ordered to deport two Indian nationals who had illegally entered Gilgit-Baltistan in Pakistan from Jammu and Kashmir in India, and called them 'foreigners'.

As per reports, in 2018, two persons, Firoz Ahmed Lone and Noor Muhammad Wani, residing in Jammu and Kashmir's Gurez region, located close to neighboring Astore Valley in Gilgit-Baltistan region, had illegally entered Astore district in Pakistan. They were arrested by Pakistan authorities who called them "Indian agents".

Since 2018, the two Indian nationals have been languishing in Minawar Central Jail in Gilgit.

On April 20, 2022, the Gilgit Sessions Judge declared the two "innocent" and ordered their release. The court also issued an order to deport both of them to Jammu and Kashmir.

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Justice also directed for the release of both the prisoners but the Gilgit Sessions Judge has still not released them despite the order.

Read Also
India vs Afghanistan: When and Where to watch Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 tie; Live on TV and online
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Pak court orders deportation of 2 for illegally entering Gilgit-Baltistan from J&K in 2018

Pak court orders deportation of 2 for illegally entering Gilgit-Baltistan from J&K in 2018

Marshall Islands: Chinese couple plotted to establish mini-state in remote Pacific nation

Marshall Islands: Chinese couple plotted to establish mini-state in remote Pacific nation

Teenager gives birth to twins from two different fathers

Teenager gives birth to twins from two different fathers

Indian girl fulfils grandfather's dream by graduating from Oxford University; reveals 'he wasn't...

Indian girl fulfils grandfather's dream by graduating from Oxford University; reveals 'he wasn't...

Two dead, three injured in aerial firing celebrating Pakistan's victory in Asia Cup match

Two dead, three injured in aerial firing celebrating Pakistan's victory in Asia Cup match