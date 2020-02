Pak court nullifies minor Hindu girl’s marriage

Additional Session Judge Ghulam Ali Kanasro ruled that Mehak, who took the Muslim name of Aliza to marry Solangi, was underage.

The couple, however, claimed that Mehak embraced Islam at a shrine after which they contracted a free-will marriage.

The Judge citing evidence and documents ruled that Mehak was underage and was not fit for marriage under section 3 and 4 of the Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act.

He directed Larkana’s senior police officials to take action against all those involved in conducting, facilitating and abetting the child marriage.

Kumari was brought to the court from a women's shelter home from Larkana where she was sent on court orders soon after the couple was taken into custody.

Heavy security was witnessed in and around the court for the hearing to quell any unrest as local Hindu and Muslim leaders were present in town.

Hindus form the biggest minority community in Pakistan.

Abduction and conversion of Hindu women has been a major issue in Sindh province where the majority of Pakistani Hindus live.