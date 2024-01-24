Over 70 Dead After Gold Mine Collapse In Mali

More than 70 individuals lost their lives in the aftermath of a tunnel collapse at a gold mining site in Mali last week, as reported by a local gold mining group leader and a regional official to AFP on Wednesday.

"It started with a noise. The earth started to shake. There were over 200 gold miners in the field. The search is over now. We've found 73 bodies," revealed Oumar Sidibe, an official for gold miners in the southwestern town of Kangaba, describing the incident on Friday.

A local councillor confirmed the same death toll.

While Mali's Ministry of Mines announced the death of several miners in a statement on Tuesday, it did not provide precise figures. The government extended its "deepest condolences to the grieving families and to the Malian people."

Additionally, it urged "communities living near mining sites and gold miners to scrupulously respect safety requirements and to work only within the perimeters dedicated to gold panning."

Mali, ranked among the world's poorest countries, stands as one of Africa's leading gold producers. The gold mining sites frequently witness deadly landslides, and authorities grapple with the challenges of controlling artisanal mining activities for the metal.

In 2022, Mali produced 72.2 tonnes of gold, with the metal contributing 25 percent to the national budget, 75 percent to export earnings, and 10 percent to GDP, as stated by the then Minister of Mines, Lamine Seydou Traore, in March of the previous year.