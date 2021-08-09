Over 570 Taliban terrorists killed in Afghanistan in 24 hours

Kabul: The Afghan government forces have eliminated over 570 terrorists of the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) in the past 24 hours, the defense ministry said on Monday.

"579 #Taliban terrorists were killed and 161 others were wounded as a result of #ANDSF operations in Nangarhar, Khost, Logar, Paktia, Kandahar, Herat, Farah, Jowzjan, Samangan, Helmand, Takhar, Kunduz & Panjshir provinces during the last 24 hours," the Afghan ministry wrote on Twitter.

The hostilities between the Afghan government and the Taliban have intensified as foreign troops began withdrawing from the country. The Taliban have since captured large rural territories and launched an offensive on cities. According to the UN assistance mission in the country, the number of Afghans killed or injured in the first half of the year has hit a record 5,183, with a particularly sharp rise recorded in May.

Meanwhile, massive fighting between the Afghan forces and the Taliban terrorists is underway in the country's northern provinces of Balkh and Takhar since Sunday night, local media reports said quoting provincial officials.

At least 20 civilians were killed in Helmand province in a span of 48 hours, while airstrikes also destroyed a health clinic and a school, according to a media report.