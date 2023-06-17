 ‘Over 300’ Pakistani Migrants Have Died In Greece Shipwreck: Reports
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorld‘Over 300’ Pakistani Migrants Have Died In Greece Shipwreck: Reports

‘Over 300’ Pakistani Migrants Have Died In Greece Shipwreck: Reports

There are reports claiming that nearly 100 kids could have been trapped in the boat's hold while 298 kids are still missing, according to Pakistani media reports.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 17, 2023, 08:42 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Yet another tragic incident involving migrants has reportedly taken place in Greece where a ship capsized, killing over 300 Pakistani refugees. This comes just days after at least 78 mirgants died in a similar incident earlier this week.

There are reports claiming that nearly 100 kids could have been trapped in the boat's hold while 298 kids are still missing, according to Dunya News and News360. Some Pakistani journalists also tweeted about this incident.

More than 700 refugees were allegedly on board the ship which included over 300 from Pakistan, but there has been no official word or confirmation about this incident from the Shehbaz Sharif government, hence, the exact death toll is not confirmed yet.

Read Also
Migrant Shipwreck Off Greece: At Least 79 Dead, Hundreds Missing In One Of Europe's Deadliest...
article-image

Pakistani families are taking to social media to trace their missing loved ones.

So far, the Pakistani embassy in Greece has reportedly issued a statement saying that its representatives have met the 12 Pakistani survivors in Kalamata from the June 15 shipwreck, after which DNA reports and identification reports have been obtained from the family members.

Documents and contact information are requested to be sent to the embassy’s email address.

Read Also
Greece Hunts For Survivors After Migrant Ship Capsizes, Leaving At Least 79 Dead
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

‘Over 300’ Pakistani Migrants Have Died In Greece Shipwreck: Reports

‘Over 300’ Pakistani Migrants Have Died In Greece Shipwreck: Reports

Pakistan: Former PM Imran Khan Summoned by NAB Again in Toshakhana Case

Pakistan: Former PM Imran Khan Summoned by NAB Again in Toshakhana Case

Uganda School Under Attack: Militants Linked To Islamic State Kill 40, Including Students

Uganda School Under Attack: Militants Linked To Islamic State Kill 40, Including Students

WATCH: Another Incident Of Passenger Opening Flight Door Mid-air Goes Viral

WATCH: Another Incident Of Passenger Opening Flight Door Mid-air Goes Viral

7 Historic Facts About London's Waterloo Bridge

7 Historic Facts About London's Waterloo Bridge