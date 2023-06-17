‘Over 300’ Pakistani Migrants Have Died In Greece Shipwreck: Reports

Representative Image |

Yet another tragic incident involving migrants has reportedly taken place in Greece where a ship capsized, killing over 300 Pakistani refugees. This comes just days after at least 78 mirgants died in a similar incident earlier this week.

There are reports claiming that nearly 100 kids could have been trapped in the boat's hold while 298 kids are still missing, according to Dunya News and News360. Some Pakistani journalists also tweeted about this incident.

More than 700 refugees were allegedly on board the ship which included over 300 from Pakistan, but there has been no official word or confirmation about this incident from the Shehbaz Sharif government, hence, the exact death toll is not confirmed yet.

Pakistani families are taking to social media to trace their missing loved ones.

So far, the Pakistani embassy in Greece has reportedly issued a statement saying that its representatives have met the 12 Pakistani survivors in Kalamata from the June 15 shipwreck, after which DNA reports and identification reports have been obtained from the family members.

Documents and contact information are requested to be sent to the embassy’s email address.

