VIDEO: Over 25 Killed After Bus Carrying Pakistani Pilgrims Overturns Near Iran's Yazd Province; 23 Injured

Tehran: According to local officials, at least 28 Shiite pilgrims who were travelling from Pakistan to Iraq died in a tragic bus accident in central Iran. According to local emergency services official Mohammad Ali Malekzadeh, the crash happened late on Tuesday night in Yazd province.

On their way to Iraq for Arbaeen, a major Shiite holiday celebrating the 40th day following Imam Hussein's martyrdom, 51 pilgrims were being transported by the vehicle. The event draws millions to Karbala each year.

The collision resulted in 23 more individuals getting hurt, with 14 of them sustaining severe injuries. The reason for the accident has not been established. Iran has well-documented problems with road safety, leading to around 17,000 deaths every year because of violations of traffic regulations, unsafe vehicles, and a lack of effective emergency services in rural regions.

In another incident on Wednesday morning, a bus accident in Sistan and Baluchestan province led to six deaths and 18 injuries. The authorities are still looking into both accidents.



According to information from the Iranian Students News Agency on August 21, 2024, a bus transporting Pakistani pilgrims overturned in Iran, resulting in the death of He also mentioned that 23 more individuals were injured in the accident, with 14 of them being classified as serious.



At the moment of the accident, there were 51 individuals present on the aircraft.



The travellers were heading to Iraq to observe Arbaeen, which commemorates the 40th day after the death of a Shiite saint in the 7th century. Pilgrims come together in Karbala, Iraq, for what is considered the biggest yearly public gathering globally.

The officials did not provide an immediate explanation for the accident. Nevertheless, Iran's traffic safety record is one of the worst globally, resulting in approximately 17,000 deaths every year. The high number of deaths is attributed to a lack of respect for traffic regulations, unsafe vehicles, and insufficient emergency services in the expansive rural regions.



Authorities reported that six individuals lost their lives and 18 others were wounded during a bus accident that occurred in Iran's southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan province on August 21, 2024.