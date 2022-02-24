Our bunkers, safe houses are ready for people of Ukraine: MP Sophia Fedyna after Russia declares war

Kyiv: Ukrainian MP Sophia Fedyna said that 'their bunkers are ready' soon after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine on Thursday. Fedyna added that Russia launched attacks on military airports and stockpiles and that air raid sirens were heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

She said there are safe houses for the people of Ukraine.

President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, adding that Moscow does not plan to occupy Ukraine. He said the military action announced by him will seek to "demilitarize" Ukraine and came in response to threats from Ukraine.

Moments after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine, large explosions were witnessed in the embattled country’s Kyiv and Kharkiv regions.

"We decided to launch a special military action aimed at demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine," Putin said in a televised address on Thursday.



Airspace over all of Ukraine has been shut down to civilian air traffic, according to a notice posted to air crews early Thursday.

A commercial flight tracking website shows that an Israeli El Al Boeing 787 from Tel Aviv to Toronto turned abruptly out of Ukrainian airspace before detouring over Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland.

Russia has evacuated its embassy in Kyiv and marked Defender of the Fatherland Day, a holiday high in national symbolism. Along the Kremlin wall, soldiers put red carnations on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier while Putin honored the memory of the ones who died in past wars.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 11:44 AM IST