Osama Bin Laden's niece wants Americans to vote for Trump

Slain Al-Qaeda chief and 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden's niece, Noor bin Ladin, has said that if Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden wins the US Presidential elections 2020, another 9/11-style attack may be just around the corner.

Speaking to The Post, Noor bin Ladin said, "ISIS proliferated under the Obama/Biden administration, leading to them coming to Europe. Trump has shown he protects America and us by extension from foreign threats by obliterating terrorists at the root and before they get a chance to strike."

The Swiss-born, American at heart, Noor, is a supporter of US President Donald Trump and calls the election the most important one. "I have been a supporter of President Trump since he announced he was running in the early days in 2015. I have watched from afar and I admire this man’s resolve," she said. "He must be reelected … It’s vital for the future of not only America, but western civilization as a whole," she added.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Friday said that he believes the Indian-American community would vote for him in the upcoming presidential elections.

"I do!" he said at a media briefing when asked if he thinks the Indian Americans would vote for him in the upcoming elections.

"I do! Last year, we had an event in Huston and it was a fantastic event. It was incredible. Prime Minister Modi (Narendra Mod) could not have been more generous--we have great support from India and PM Modi. I think Indian people would be voting for Trump," he said.

He further went on to hail PM Modi as a 'great leader' and a 'great person'.

"PM Modi is a very good friend of mine and he is doing a very good job, it's nothing easy but he is doing a very good job. You have got a great leader and you have got a great person," Trump added.

Further speaking about his two-day visit along with First Lady Melania Trump to India in February this year, he added, "We had an incredible time and what we saw that the people are so incredible. It's an incredible place and country, and it's definitely big."

The US Presidential elections are scheduled to be held on November 3, this year.

(With ANI inputs)