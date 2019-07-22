Original NASA moon-landing videos sell for USD 1.82 million

New York: On July 20, 1969 the world stood still as it witnessed something that until that moment many believed unattainable: the arrival of man on the moon.

Original recordings capturing the stunning moment were on Saturday exactly 50 years later sold at auction in New York for $1.82 million.

Emotions were on full display, eyes fixed to television screens and breaths held when the figure of mission commander Neil Armstrong descended from the Apollo Lunar Module Eagle little by little until he set foot on the moon, followed shortly after by Buzz Aldrin. Sotheby's on Saturday paid tribute to the historic moment with an auction.