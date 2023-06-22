 Oops, Joe Did It Again! US President Puts Hand On Heart During Indian National Anthem (WATCH)
Joe Biden didn't realise is that the Indian national anthem was going to be played first before the US anthem.

Thursday, June 22, 2023
US President Joe Biden goofed up again on Thursday. The 80-year-old POTUS has a history making gaffes in public and he made a mistake once again after greeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House this evening.

The two world leaders, after their greetings and speeches, stood in attention for their national anthems.

Now as is the rule with the Indian national anthem, the hands have to be completely straight, parallel to each other, but the Americans keep their right hand on the heart when their anthem is played.

But what Biden didn't realise is that the Indian national anthem was going to be played first before the US anthem.

So he put his right hand on his heart while PM Modi stood in complete attention by his side.

Upon realising his mistake, Biden slowly put his hand down as he realised it was the Indian national anthem and not the American one.

The hilarious moment was captured by thousands of cameras as the world media covered the event at the White House.

PM Modi holds talks with Biden at White House

Modi held a one-on-one meeting with Biden in the Oval Office of the White House before holding delegation-level talks.

In his initial remarks, Prime Minister Modi told Biden that the President's commitment to the ties between the two countries has prompted India to take bold and audacious measures.

He also described strong people-to-people ties as the real engine of India-US relationship and referred to the energetic diaspora crowd in the White House to assert that a "roar" was heard about this connect.

"Today India and the US are walking shoulder-to-shoulder from the depths of the ocean to heights of the sky, from ancient culture to artificial intelligence," Modi said.

This is the second interaction between the two leaders within 24 hours.

