One meter sea level rise by 2100: United Nations

Paris: Sea levels could rise by a meter and force millions of people to migrate by 2100 if current trends in climate change continue unabated, according to a UN report.
The stark conclusions on Climate Change said sea level rises of between 30 and 60 cm will occur whether or not climate change levels are curbed and the global temperature is limited to 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.
