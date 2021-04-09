One killed, others critically injured in Texas shooting; gunman taken into custody

One person was killed and several others injured after an unnamed gunman opened fire in Bryan Texas. The incident took place at a cabinet-making business in the area, and the suspect was later taken into custody after a manhunt that also saw a state trooper getting shot.

As per updates shared by the Bryan Police Department on its official Twitter handle, the victims have been transported to local hospitals, some of them in critical conditions. "Confirmed 7 victims: 1 deceased. 4 transported in critical condition to CHI St. joseph in Bryan. 1 minor injury transported to CHI In CS. 1 medical related to the incident," read a follow-up tweet.

In a third post, from the early hours of Friday morning, the police said that the suspected gunman was now in custody. "He Is an employee of the business. The motive is unknown at this time," the officials added.

