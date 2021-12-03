One in 60 people in England test positive for COVID-19 last week: Survey

London: Estimates from the ONS survey suggest that just over one million (1,087,000) people in the UK would test positive for coronavirus in the week ending 27 November.

This is up slightly from 1,035,000 last week. This is 1.7% of the population – or one in 60 people in the latest week.

The ONS say the trends for estimated Covid-19 infections continued to increase in Northern Ireland and Scotland, increased in England and was uncertain in Wales.

In England, one in 60 are estimated to be testing positive for coronavirus, it's one in 45 in Wales, one in 45 in Northern Ireland and one in 65 in Scotland.

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 08:09 PM IST