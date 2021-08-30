United States: One dead, over 1 million left without power as Hurricane Ida makes landfall as Category 4 storm with 230 kph winds

Exactly 16 years after the devastating Hurricane Katrina, another massive storm swept through swathes of the US on Monday. With 150-mph winds, Hurricane Ida tied fifth as one of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the mainland US. Ida finally became a tropical storm again 16 hours after making landfall in Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane.

One person is believed to have been killed as a result of the storm and millions have been left without electricity. There has also been massive property damage in several areas as the hurricane blew off roofs and reversed the flow of the Mississippi River in its rush from the Louisiana coast toward New Orleans and one of the nation's most important industrial corridors.

Late on Sunday, Hurricane Ida knocked out power to all of New Orleans and inundated coastal Louisiana communities on a deadly path through the Gulf Coast that was still unfolding Monday, promising more destruction. The heavy rain and storm surge has already had a catastrophic impact along the southeast coast of Louisiana, and life-threatening floods along rivers was continuing well inland as torrential rain kept falling, forecast to dump as much as two feet in places as Ida's center moved over Mississippi.

As per a Facebook post by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office they had received reports of an unnamed person being injured by a fallen tree. However, the individual was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Photo: AFP

The rising ocean swamped the barrier island of Grand Isle as landfall came just to the west at Port Fourchon. Ida made a second landfall about two hours later near Galliano. The hurricane was churning through the far southern Louisiana wetlands, with the more than 2 million people living in and around New Orleans and Baton Rouge under threat.

People in Louisiana woke up to a monster storm after Ida's top winds grew by 45 mph in five hours as the hurricane moved through some of the warmest ocean water in the world in the northern Gulf of Mexico. Wind tore at awnings and water spilled out of Lake Ponchartrain in New Orleans on Sunday, and boats broke loose from their moorings.

The 911 system in Orleans Parish also experienced technical difficulties early Monday. Anyone needing emergency assistance was urged to go to their nearest fire station or approach their nearest officer, the New Orleans Emergency Communications Center tweeted.

Speaking at a Sunday meeting of the US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Biden had said that Ida was a "life-threatening" storm. "Its devastation is likely to be immense, we shouldn't kid ourselves," he remarked, urging people to follow instructions from local and state officials.

The states of Louisiana, Alabama and Michigan will get the "full resources of the federal government" he assured. The President approved emergency disaster declarations for Louisiana and Mississippi on Friday and Saturday, respectively, authorizing direct federal help, including power generation.

According to the White House, in advance of the storm, over 2,400 FEMA employees were deployed and the agency has also prepositioned millions of meals and liters of water, as well as tarps, generators, and additional ambulances. Shelters have been opened across the impacted states and the US Coast Guard has already positioned vessels and aircraft for search and rescue efforts.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 05:58 PM IST