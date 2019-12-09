One dead, many missing after volcano erupts in New Zealand

Wellington: At least 50 people were believed to be on or near a volcano on New Zealand's White Island when it erupted on Monday, "with a number" of them remain unaccounted for, police said.

The police were working with the National Emergency Management Agency to coordinate a search and rescue operation following the eruption.

According to The Guardian, Police Deputy Commissioner John Tims confirmed that one person had died.

The eruption occurred about 2:11 pm in New Zealand (around 6:45 am in India).

"Ashfall may impact areas distant from the volcano. People should stay out of designated restricted zones," the New Zealand Police said.

A no-fly zone has been established.