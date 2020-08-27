Once again, unrest blankets Minneapolis

The governor of Minnesota activated the National Guard on Wednesday night to help quell unrest that broke out in downtown Minneapolis following what authorities said was misinformation about the suicide death of a Black homicide suspect.

Mayhem and looting erupted in Minneapolis late Wednesday after false rumors spread that officers had gunned down a black murder suspect - who had turned his gun on himself as police zeroed in to arrest him, reports Daily Mail.

TV footage and reporter's tweets Wednesday night showed people grabbing merchandise at a Saks OFF 5TH store, a fire at a British pub and broken windows on the door and shrimp scattered on the sidewalk outside Ruth's Chris Steak House.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo dispelled rumors on social media about the death of an unidentified Black man suspected in a Wednesday afternoon homicide, who later fatally shot himself on the Nicollet Mall as officers approached.

The incident, which was captured on city surveillance video and released by police within 90 minutes, nonetheless sparked protests and looting.