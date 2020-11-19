Once again, NYC students return to online classes

New York City has reached the threshold of 3 per cent Covid-19 test positivity rate on a seven-day average, which "means public school buildings will be closed", Mayor Bill de Blasio said. The closures will come into effect from Thursday onwards, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Health and safety have always been our first priority for @NYCSchools students, staff, and families," de Blasio said in a series of tweets on Wednesday.

"We must fight back the second wave of Covid-19. To protect our school communities and our city, beginning tomorrow, all @NYCSchools buildings will be closed, and all learning will proceed remotely, until further notice," he added.

Meanwhile, the Twitter account of NYC Public Schools said that "starting tomorrow, all @NYCschools buildings are closed for in-person learning until further notice".

"All students who were learning in school buildings part of the week will transition to remote learning every day," the tweet added.

Meanwhile, In July, fourth-grade teacher Susanne Michael was ecstatic as she celebrated the adoption of a former student from a troubled home and two of the girl's brothers. For the festivities, Michael dressed them and her other children in matching T-shirts that read "Gotcha FOREVER." By October, the 47-year-old Jonesboro, Arkansas, woman was dead - one of an estimated nearly 300 school employees killed by the coronavirus in the U.S. since the outbreak took hold. All together, the U.S. had more than 250,000 confirmed virus deaths as of Wednesday.

"She just basically would eat, sleep and drink teaching. She loved it," said her husband, Keith Michael, who is now left to raise the three new additions, ages 3, 8 and 13, along with the couple's two other children, 16 and 22.

Across the U.S., the deaths of educators have torn at the fabric of the school experience, taking the lives of teachers, principals, superintendents, coaches, a middle school secretary, a security guard. The losses have forced school boards to make hard decisions of whether to keep classrooms open and have left students and staff members grief-stricken.