On the right side of history: Billboard featuring woman hog-tying Trump draws eyeballs

New York: An American clothing company has been drawing attention over a billboard -- put up at Times Square -- showing US President Donald Trump being hog-tied by a woman, reports said. According to reports, a Portland-based clothing company Dhvani placed

the billboard as part of an advertising campaign. The billboard features a female model, clad in an athletic wear, binding a look-alike of the US President with red, white and

blue rope, and stomping on his face at the same time.

The billboard, according to reports, came up on October 15. The President's son -- Donald Trump Jr. -- slammed the media on Friday for not "giving time" to the issue.

"Since you had time to thoroughly cover a stupid and tasteless meme seen by 8 people with incredible outrage, I figured you should dedicate the same time and outrage to this billboard in the Times Square you hypocrites," he tweeted.

