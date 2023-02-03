ON CAMERA: TLP terrorists destroy minarets of Ahmadi mosque in Pakistan's Karachi; shocking video surfaces

e-Paper Get App
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 03, 2023, 10:24 AM IST
Karachi (Pakistan): A shocking video has emerged from Pakistan where a group of miscreants from the extremist group Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) were seen destroying the minarets of an Ahmadi mosque in Karachi.

Video shows micreants breaking minarets

In the video posted by Ali Raza on Twitter, three men can be seen destroying the minarets of a mosque in broad daylight. They can be seen using tools for breaking pieces of the minarets. Soon another man is seen trying to climb up and handle a tool to another man up the minarets.

Raza while taking the video on Twitter captioned it as, "As we enter into the next month of 2023, TLP terrorists destroy minarets of an Ahmadi mosque in Karachi. This is the same Ahmadiyya Hall where TLP terrorists came last year demanding to destroy minarets."

He also tagged Karachi Police's Twitter handle asking to take action on the same.

However, the details on the exact time on the incident is not known yet. More details in the matter are awaited.

