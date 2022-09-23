On camera: Helicopter hits electricity cable, crashes on ground later in Brazil

Helicopter crash in Brazil | Twitter

A nail-biting video, showing a helicopter striking a power cable and crashing onto the ground, has surfaced on social media. Reportedly, the chilling footage happens to be from Engenheiro Caldas, in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais. It occurred on Wednesday.

The chopper which initially appears to do well in the air, is seen hitting a electricity line - a few seconds into the video - after which the transport vehicle takes a nose-dive to the ground.

The aircraft was carrying Brazilian MP Hercílio Araújo Diniz, 59, who is running for re-election and David Barroso, 45, the deputy mayor of Governador Valadares. The pilot named Fabiano Rufino, and Luciano Viana, a member of Diniz’s campaign team, were also onboard, The Sun reported, adding that they were all rescued by emergency services and taken to a private hospital in the area.

The Fire Department said the aircraft lost control and collided with the electrical grid, falling on the side of a highway, according to reports.

