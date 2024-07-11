On Camera: American Airlines Flight 590 Narrowly Escapes Disaster At Tampa Airport After Tyres Blow on Runway

X

An American Airlines flight departing from Tampa International Airport in Florida was halted during takeoff after one of its tirys blew out on the runway. The incident involved American Airlines Flight 590, scheduled for Phoenix, which encountered a mechanical issue just before departure, according to a statement from American Airlines reported by NBC News. Tampa International Airport confirmed the incident occurred around 8 am local time.

JUST IN: American Airlines flight 590 out of Tampa, Florida narrowly avoids disaster after multiple tires blow out during takeoff.



As the plane was picking up speed and seconds away from liftoff, the tires blew out.



The pilot slammed on the brakes as the plane barreled towards… pic.twitter.com/P5kZ3N6pUO — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 10, 2024

A video capturing the distressing event is circulating widely on social media. The footage shows one of the rear tyres breaking apart and emitting smoke as the plane accelerates just moments before takeoff. Subsequently, the aircraft quickly decelerates and aborts the takeoff.

According to reports, no injuries were reported during the incident, and all 176 passengers aboard were safely evacuated from the aircraft and transported by bus back to the terminal.

FAA statement:

The Federal Aviation Administration, an operating unit of the U.S. Department of Transportation, issued a statement saying, "American Airlines Flight 590 aborted its takeoff from Tampa International Airport around 7:50 a.m. local time on Wednesday, July 10, after the crew reported multiple blown tyres. Passengers deplaned on the taxiway and were bused to the terminal. The flight was headed to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The FAA will investigate. Please contact the airline for additional information."