Omicron wave hits South Korea as country logs a record 400,000 cases in one day

South Korea is facing the worst Covid-19 outbreak driven by the Omicron variant as the country reported a record-high 400,000 new cases.

According to the country's health authorities, 400,741 cases were recorded on Wednesday, the country's highest daily figure since the pandemic began two years ago.

Despite having 86 per cent of its people fully vaccinated, according to Our World in Data, South Korea has recorded over a 200 per cent increase in the average of daily cases over the past two weeks.

With these fresh cases, South Korea's overall caseload has now surged to 7,629,275, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

According to WHO data, with 2,358,878 cases South Korea leads the world in newly reported cases in the last seven days.

The country is once again imposing restrictions with an 11 pm curfew for businesses and a six-person limit for private gatherings.

South Korea had its deadliest day yet of the pandemic on Tuesday, with 293 deaths reported in the latest 24 hours.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 02:42 PM IST