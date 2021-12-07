Omicron Variant: GSK Antibody treatment works on new strain's mutations, study shows

GlaxoSmithKlinePlc, citing a research said its Covid-19 antibody treatment is effective against the full combination of mutations in the new omicron variant, reports Bloomberg.

Tests conducted in-vitro against a pseudo-virus that recreates a synthesized version of omicron suggested that sotrovimab, Glaxo’s antibody treatment, is effective against all mutations in the spike protein of the omicron variant and not just the key mutations, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. All 37 mutations identified to-date in the spike protein were included in the test.

Glaxo’s observations come amid confusions about whether the new variant of concern erodes the immunity provided by existing medicines and vaccines -- and by how much. Its multiple mutations, especially on the spike protein which is the target of most treatments, have raised worries worldwide and alarmed the financial markets.

Given the less than three-fold drop in neutralization during tests, “we are confident that sotrovimab will continue to provide significant benefit for the early treatment of patients hoping to avoid the most severe consequences of Covid-19,” said George Scangos, Chief Executive Officer of Vir Biotechnology Inc., the medicine’s co-developer.

Sotrovimab decreased the risk of hospitalization and fatality in people with mild to moderate Covid infection by 79 per cent in trials. The drug earned clearance from U.K. regulators this month.

Last week, Glaxo said the drug was effective against key mutations in omicron but the more recent trails offer more certainty it could hold up against the new strain.

ALSO READ Omicron scare: Railways readying its oxygen plants

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 03:24 PM IST