Omicron spreads in 108 countries, crosses 1.5 lakh patients

After first case reported reported on November 24, within a month, Omicron spread in 108 countries and crossed over 1.5 lakh patients in a month.

The first case of Omicron was reported in South Africa and the World Health Organization (WHO) called it as a variant of concern within a couple of days.

The first case of Omicron was reported on November 24 in South Africa and the World Health Organization (WHO) declared it as a variant of concern within a couple of days as experts said it has an unusually high number of mutations that could make it more transmissible and even result in immune evasion.

In South Africa the first case of Omicron was detected on November 24 and till December 13, around 95 per cent Covid-19 cases are of Omicron in the in the country.

In Britain delta cases increased to 74 per cent within a month. But Omicron has broken all the records of COVID-19 cases wiithin a month in UK. More than 1 lakh new cases were reported in the UK on December 22, the highest ever in a single day.

In USA, The Delta variant cases were around 50 per cent of total Covid-19 cases. One month later, by the end of July, Delta had 90 per cent of the cases. But by December 22, every fourth case in the US is due to Omicron.

In India, Omicron spread to 17 states in just 22 days. The first case of Omicron was detected on December 2 in India and there are around 358 cases of this variant in the country and no deaths have been reported.

In Germany, Delta had 0.69 per cent of the cases when the variant was first detected in Germany. However, the Omicron has 9 per cent of the total Covid-19 cases in this European country.

The global coronavirus caseload has topped 278.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.39 million and vaccinations to over 8.88 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 278,865,910 and 5,392,020, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 8,888,931,499.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 51,962,786 and 816,362, according to the CSSE.

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 10:37 AM IST