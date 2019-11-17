OMG: This Twitter user is really regretting buying a baby monitor after seeing this!

A parent bought a baby monitoring camera for her infant but it proved to be one of the biggest mistakes of her life. She started to regret the decision as a frightening picture of the toddler appeared on the screen.
She shared the image on Twitter, which was nothing less than a clip from a horror movie.The baby's eyes were glowing as if possessed by a ghost and the parent captioned it "We got a new video baby monitor and I think that was a mistake".
The image became a matter of memes and jokes on the social media platform. Adding to the fun, the parent posted another picture of the toddler saying, "This has blown up a bit, so I thought I'd post a normal photo of my baby so y'all can see how cute he is"
The first picture went viral on the internet and here's how Twitterati reacted:
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)