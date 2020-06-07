OMG: Giant 'penis fish' at US aquarium has the internet startled

Visiting an aquarium is a one of kind experience. From parents and teachers taking kids on a trip to explain what lies beneath the surface of the ocean, to marine explorers getting nostalgic about their encounters, this touristy outing is a glass-caged utopia.

However, things can get a bit awkward if you happen to do the ‘Aquaman’ pose and end up being photo-bombed by a giant fish that shares an uncanny resemblance to the male genitalia. The internet was startled to see a mammoth fleshy phallic fish at Oregon Coast Aquarium in Newport, USA, captured by Stephanie Walen, who shared them online.

The 32-year-old grocery worker stated that she received thousands of messages on social media, many who were struck with disbelief.

She said: "People were so flabbergasted and some quite mortified by my photos, I had thousands of people asking whether it's a penis or a c**kfish.

According to reports, the aquarium has a tunnel exhibit called 'Passages of the Deep' that houses a number of exotic marine lives such as sharks, rockfish, kelp forests, stingrays, etc.

In a similar incident, thousands of creatures resembling the penis washed up on a beach in California, in 2019. However, they weren't fish but fat innkeeper worms, scientifically known as Urechis caupo.