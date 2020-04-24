OMG: Dettol begs people not to drink or inject disinfectants after Trump's insane speech

After United States President Donald Trump suggested the possibility of injecting disinfectants into COVID-19 patients to kill the deadly coronavirus pandemic, Lysol and Dettol maker Reckitt Benckiser Plc has stated that “under no circumstance” should its disinfectant products be injected into the human body.

"Under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route)," the company said in a statement after it was asked whether it may be used for the treatment.

Earlier on Thursday, Trump had said, "I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute...And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets inside the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that."

Trump also raised the possibility of using UV light to combat the deadly viral infection.

"So, supposing we hit the body with a tremendous (force), whether it’s ultraviolet or just very powerful light - and I think you said that hasn’t been checked but you’re going to test it. And then I said supposing you brought the light inside the body, which you can do either through the skin or in some other way. And I think you said you’re going to test that, too. Sounds interesting," Trump said.

Trump's incredulous remarks prompted sharp criticism from health experts who warned people against injecting or ingesting disinfectants, which are highly toxic.

(With PTI inputs)