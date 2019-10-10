Olga Tokarczuk and Peter Handke awarded 2018 and 2019 Nobel Prize for Literature

Copenhagen: Polish author Olga Tokarczuk and Austria's Peter Handke have been awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature, it was announced on Thursday. Two winners were named - one for 2019 and one for 2018 - because last year's prize was not awarded, reports the BBC.

The Swedish Academy, which oversees the prestigious award, suspended it last year after a sexual assault scandal. Tokarczuk, who also won the Man Booker International Prize last year, was awarded the 2018 Nobel Prize, with this year's Nobel going to Handke.

Tokarczuk was a Nobel favourite and has been honoured "for a narrative imagination that with encyclopedic passion represents the crossing of boundaries as a form of life," the academy said in a statement, Efe news reported. Handke has been in the pools of the award for a few years.

The academy said he received this year's prize "for an influential work that with linguistic ingenuity has explored the periphery and the specificity of human experience". They will each receive nine million Swedish kronor ($912,000). Tokarczuk was born 1962 in SulechÃ³w in Poland and now lives in Wroclaw.