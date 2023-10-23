Oldest Dog In History, Bobi, Passes Away At 31 In Portugal

Bobi | X

The world's oldest dog, Bobi, has passed away at the remarkable age of 31 years and 165 days. Guinness World Record holder Bobi, a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo, took his last breath at his home in Portugal on Saturday.

The announcement of Bobi's passing came through a heartfelt message on social media from Dr. Karen Becker, a veterinarian who had the privilege of meeting him several times. She wrote, "Despite outliving every dog in history, his 11,478 days on earth would never be enough, for those who loved him."

Bobi broke record that stood for almost a century

Bobi achieved the status of both the world's oldest living dog and the oldest dog ever in February, surpassing a record that had stood for almost a century. The previous titleholder was Australia's Bluey, who passed away in 1939 at the age of 29 years and five months.

Bobi's extraordinary age was officially verified by the Portuguese government's pet database, which is managed by the National Union of Veterinarians. However, the identity of Bobi's successor as the world's oldest living dog has yet to be revealed.

Bobi's life in Portugal's west coast

Bobi spent his entire life with the Costa family in the village of Conqueiros, near Portugal's west coast. He was born with three siblings in an outbuilding, and, as a puppy, he managed to escape the fate of being put down when Mr. Leonel Costa and his brothers kept his existence a secret from their parents. Eventually, Bobi was discovered and became an integral part of the Costa family, sharing the same meals as them.

While Bobi enjoyed a relatively trouble-free life, with the secret to his longevity believed to be the "calm, peaceful environment" in which he lived, he did face challenges in his later years. In 2018, he was hospitalized after suddenly collapsing due to breathing difficulties. In the lead-up to his passing, Bobi also experienced trouble walking and worsening eyesight.

Bobi was not the only long-lived dog in the Costa family. His mother lived to the age of 18, and another of the family's dogs reached the impressive age of 22.