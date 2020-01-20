NYT endorses Warren, Klobuchar for president

Washington: The New York Times on Sunday endorsed Senators Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren for the Democratic presidential nomination, its first time choosing two candidates.

The liberal newspaper's pick comes just a few weeks before the Iowa caucuses on February 3 which officially begins the presidential primary season.

The Times described Massachusetts senator Warren as the "radical" and Minnesota senator Klobuchar as the "realist" choice. "An essential debate is underway between two visions that may define the future of the (Democratic) party and perhaps the nation," the editorial board wrote.