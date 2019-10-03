NSA Doval meets Dubai's crown prince, discusses bilateral issues

Abu Dhabi: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval met Crown Prince of Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and offered condolences over the demise of his uncle, Sheikh Suhail bin Mubarak Al Ketbi, on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The meeting was held on Tuesday and was also attended by members of the ruling family and senior government functionaries, sources said.

Al Ketbi died in London on Sunday. His body was laid to rest in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. "I am deeply anguished by the passing away of His Highness Sheikh Suhail bin Mubarak Al Ketbi, the uncle of Crown Prince Sheikh @MohamedBinZayed," the prime minister had tweeted on Wednesday.

Doval reached the UAE after concluding his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia. The call-on came after Modi visited the UAE earlier this year. The NSA also had a meeting with Sheikh Tahnoon Al Nahyan, the ruler's representative in Al Ain. They discussed various issues of bilateral importance and cooperation between the two countries, sources added.

This was an important visit following the NSA's engagements in Saudi Arabia. India and the UAE have strong bonds and there have been regular interactions on various issues at the highest levels. The visit is expected to further strengthen the understanding and cooperation between the two nations, sources added.