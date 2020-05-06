NRI in Canada named Ravi Hooda loses job over 'Islamophobic' tweet

Social media posts can have far reaching repercussion, even years after they were uploaded. In the case of an NRI living in Canada, Ravi Hooda, the lesson was quick to come.

After Hooda took to Twitter with an Islamophobic post, he has found himself fired from his job, and also removed from the board of a school that he had been associated with.

It all began when Brampton mayor Patrick Brown tweeted an announcement At the end of April stating that the city would be adjusting its noise bylaw which had earlier included only an exemption for church bells.

"It will now include all faiths within the permitted hours & decibel levels. The Muslim community can proceed with the sunset azan because it’s 2020 & we treat all faiths equally," the tweet had added.

Responding to the same, Hooda had wondered what was next.

"What's next? Separate lanes for camel and goat riders, allowing slaughter of animals at home in name of sacrifice, bylaw requiring all women to cover themselves from head to toe in tents to appease the piece fools for votes (sic)" his comment read.