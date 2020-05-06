NRI in Canada named Ravi Hooda loses job over 'Islamophobic' tweet

Social media posts can have far reaching repercussion, even years after they were uploaded. In the case of an NRI living in Canada, Ravi Hooda, the lesson was quick to come.
After Hooda took to Twitter with an Islamophobic post, he has found himself fired from his job, and also removed from the board of a school that he had been associated with.
It all began when Brampton mayor Patrick Brown tweeted an announcement At the end of April stating that the city would be adjusting its noise bylaw which had earlier included only an exemption for church bells.
"It will now include all faiths within the permitted hours & decibel levels. The Muslim community can proceed with the sunset azan because it’s 2020 & we treat all faiths equally," the tweet had added.
Responding to the same, Hooda had wondered what was next.
"What's next? Separate lanes for camel and goat riders, allowing slaughter of animals at home in name of sacrifice, bylaw requiring all women to cover themselves from head to toe in tents to appease the piece fools for votes (sic)" his comment read.
The public outcry that followed had prompted Hooda to issue an apology and state that his words had been misinterpreted. His account privacy settings have also been changed to allow only followers to view his posts.
In response to the post, Hooda's professional associations seem to have disassociated themselves from him. After a Twitter user pointed out that he was a part of a school council, Peel Schools responded stating that the principal had begun an investigation.
"The individual is being removed from their role as School Council Chair and won't be able to participate on council in any other capacity. Islamophobia is not acceptable and a clear violation of our Safe and Accepting Schools Policy," the tweet read.
Hooda's place of employment , a real estate company called Remax Canada too has broken ties with him, stating publicly that they did not share or support his views.
"We can confirm he has been terminated and is no longer affiliated with RE/MAX. Multiculturalism & diversity are some of the best qualities in our communities, and we are committed to upholding these values in all that we do," the organisation tweeted.
