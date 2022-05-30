'Not working to defend city, thinking only of himself': Zelensky fires Kharkiv security chief

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky | Government of Ukraine

Kharkiv: As Russian tightens its grip over key cities in Moscow, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky made his first visit to the war-torn east on Sunday.

Following his visit, he announced that in a rare public rebuke, he had fired the city's security chief.

Zelensky said the man had been let go for "not working to defend the city from the first days of the full-scale war, but thinking only of himself" and that while others had worked "very effectively," the former security chief had not.

Although the official remained unnamed, Ukrainian media reports identify him as head of the Kharkiv region's SBU security service Roman Dubin.

Earlier, Zelensky's office had posted a Telegram video of the president in a bullet-proof vest, looking out at the destruction in Kharkiv and surrounding areas.

As the war continues devastating the country, the president is set to speak to European leaders in Brussels on Monday through video chat, as they'll discuss ways of breaking the deadlock on a Russian oil embargo.

