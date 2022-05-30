e-Paper Get App

'Not working to defend city, thinking only of himself': Zelensky fires Kharkiv security chief

Following his visit, he announced that in a rare public rebuke, he had fired the city's security chief.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 30, 2022, 08:35 AM IST
article-image
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky | Government of Ukraine

Kharkiv: As Russian tightens its grip over key cities in Moscow, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky made his first visit to the war-torn east on Sunday.

Following his visit, he announced that in a rare public rebuke, he had fired the city's security chief.

Zelensky said the man had been let go for "not working to defend the city from the first days of the full-scale war, but thinking only of himself" and that while others had worked "very effectively," the former security chief had not.

Although the official remained unnamed, Ukrainian media reports identify him as head of the Kharkiv region's SBU security service Roman Dubin.

Earlier, Zelensky's office had posted a Telegram video of the president in a bullet-proof vest, looking out at the destruction in Kharkiv and surrounding areas.

As the war continues devastating the country, the president is set to speak to European leaders in Brussels on Monday through video chat, as they'll discuss ways of breaking the deadlock on a Russian oil embargo.

Read Also
Two Indians among the 21 churchmen to be elevated to cardinal by Pope Francis
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeWorld'Not working to defend city, thinking only of himself': Zelensky fires Kharkiv security chief

RECENT STORIES

Western Railway's recruitment cell invites applications for apprentices posts

Western Railway's recruitment cell invites applications for apprentices posts

Two new Vande Bharat trains expected to be ready by August 15, to run on trial basis

Two new Vande Bharat trains expected to be ready by August 15, to run on trial basis

Cordelia drug case: Woman tells NCB in statement she discussed drugs in WhatsApp to look cool

Cordelia drug case: Woman tells NCB in statement she discussed drugs in WhatsApp to look cool

Mumbai: BMC school uniforms to lose their blues; committee of civic officials and designers working...

Mumbai: BMC school uniforms to lose their blues; committee of civic officials and designers working...

Missing Nepal plane: Family of 4 from Thane among 22 people on board

Missing Nepal plane: Family of 4 from Thane among 22 people on board