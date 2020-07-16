Not the peck he was looking for: Rhea bird bites Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro amid quarantine

President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, who is in quarantine at the palace after testing positive for coronavirus last week, was bitten by an emu-like bird while trying to feed it on Monday.

On Monday, Bolsonaro complained of his "horrible" isolation, saying he "can't stand this routine of staying at home", the Independent newspaper reported on Wednesday.

As per a report on Metropóles news website, Rheas - native to South America, distantly related to the ostrich and emu - "pecked at the president."

Pictures of the same are being circulated on social media platforms. Pedro Muriel, a Twitter users shared three pictures that show Bolsonaro getting bitten by the Rheas.