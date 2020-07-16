Not the peck he was looking for: Rhea bird bites Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro amid quarantine

President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, who is in quarantine at the palace after testing positive for coronavirus last week, was bitten by an emu-like bird while trying to feed it on Monday.
On Monday, Bolsonaro complained of his "horrible" isolation, saying he "can't stand this routine of staying at home", the Independent newspaper reported on Wednesday.
As per a report on Metropóles news website, Rheas - native to South America, distantly related to the ostrich and emu - "pecked at the president."
Pictures of the same are being circulated on social media platforms. Pedro Muriel, a Twitter users shared three pictures that show Bolsonaro getting bitten by the Rheas.
In a live Facebook broadcast on Wednesday, Bolsonaro confirmed that he has once again tested positive for COVID-19, roughly a week after he contracted the virus.
"We hope that in the next few days, they will give me a new test and, everything will be fine so that we can return to normal activity," he added.
On July 7, Bolsonaro, who repeatedly played down the risks posed by the virus which he termed "a little flu" and asserting that he would not be seriously affected by it, announced that after developing a fever and general discomfort, he tested positive for COVID-19 at the Brazilian Armed Forces Hospital.
Bolsonaro is 65 years old, making him part of an age group experts consider to be at high risk for developing complications from the disease.
Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world at 1,966,748 and 75,366, respectively, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
Despite the rising numbers, Bolsonaro has argued that regional lockdowns were having a more damaging effect than the virus itself, and accused the media of spreading panic and paranoia.
