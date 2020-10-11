Not one North Korean fell victim to COVID-19, says Kim Jong-un

Pyongyang [North Korea]: As North Korea marked its 75th anniversary of the founding of its ruling Workers' Party on Saturday, its leader Kim Jong Un addressed the audience at a military parade that he wanted to thank the people of his country for their good health and for not "one of them having fallen victim" to the coronavirus pandemic that has swept the world.

In his address broadcast by North Korean television, Kim said: "I thank them for their good health without any one of them having fallen victim to the malignant virus. The fact that we have defended all our people from the harmful epidemic disease sweeping the whole world can be said to be a natural duty and success of our Party. However, I am moved by this success, and as I see their healthy appearance, I can find no word other than thanks."

He further said that it was "a great victory achieved by the people of North Korea themselves," Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said. "For our Party, the life of every one of our people is more precious than anything else, and their good health means the very existence of our Party, state and everything on this land," he said.