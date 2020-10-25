'Not how you talk about friends': Biden on Trump's 'filthy' India remarks

Former US vice president and Democratic Party's presidential nominee Joe Biden on Saturday slammed his Republican opponent and incumbent President Donald Trump for calling India "filthy" during the debate earlier this week.

Slamming Trump, Biden said it is "not how you talk about friends" as he asserted that he and his running mate Kamala Harris deeply value America's partnership with India.

Speaking on climate change during the debate, Trump accused China, India and Russia of not taking care of their "filthy" air.

"Look at China, how filthy it is. Look at Russia. Look at India. The air is filthy," Trump had said during the second and final presidential debate with Biden in on Thursday.

In a tweet on Saturday, Biden said, "President Trump called India "filthy." It's not how you talk about friends—and it's not how you solve global challenges like climate change. @KamalaHarris and I deeply value our partnership—and will put respect back at the center of our foreign policy."

He also shared an op-ed in the latest issue of ethnic India West weekly.

"The Obama-Biden years were some of the best we've ever had between our two countries. A Biden-Harris administration will build on that great progress and do even more. We can and should be natural allies," Biden wrote in the op-ed published on October 22.

"That's why if elected President, I will continue what I have long called for: The US and India will stand together against terrorism in all its forms and work together to promote a region of peace and stability where neither China nor any other country threatens its neighbours," he said.

"We'll open markets and grow the middle class in both the United States and India, and confront other international challenges together, like climate change, global health, transnational terrorism and nuclear proliferation," Biden added.

Meanwhile, Trump campaign said on Saturday that Indian Americans have become a force to reckon with in the US and the President understands their power.

“You, the powerful Indian Americans are a force to reckon with today. You have not realized your own power, but President Trump understands your power,” Al Mason, co-chair of the Trump Victory Indian American Finance Committee said at an event organised by the Indian Voices for Trump.

Indian Americans, particularly in the battleground states, can play an important role in getting Trump re-elected, he said, adding his recent survey in these battleground states reveal that the community members are moving towards the president in a big way.

(With PTI inputs)