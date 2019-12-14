Not fair that I am being impeached, says Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Friday said it was unfair that he was being impeached as he had done no wrong and the country under him was doing quite good.

"It's not fair that I'm being Impeached when I've done absolutely nothing wrong!," Trump said in a tweet on Friday night as a key Congressional committee, earlier in the day, approved the two articles of impeachment against him.

The impeachment against Trump now moves to the House of Representatives, where the opposition Democratic Party enjoys a majority. Once passed by the House, the trial for impeachment would be carried out in the 100-member US Senate, where Trump's Republican party has a majority.

"The Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats have become the Party of Hate. They are so bad for our Country!," Trump said in his tweet.

Earlier in the day, he described the impeachment as a hoax and politically motivated.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump made a Twitter record when he tweeted a whopping 123 times in a couple of hours against the House Judiciary Committee's decision to initiate impeachment charges against him.