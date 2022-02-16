'Not a single' Russian soldier will stay in Belarus after joint drills, says foreign minister

Belarus's foreign minister Vladimir Makei on Wednesday said "not a single" Russian soldier will remain in the country after the massive joint manoeuvres by Minsk and Moscow on Ukraine's border conclude, news agency AFP reported.

"Not a single (Russian) soldier or a single unit of military equipment will stay on the territory of Belarus after the drills with Russia," Makei told a press conference in the capital Minsk, according to a report in Barrons.com

Makei said the defence ministry and long-time President Alexander Lukashenko had made this clear.

Russia today announced that it was concluding Crimea military drills and that the troops have already started leaving.

But the West remains fearful of a possible attack on Ukraine, saying it has yet to see evidence of real de-escalation.

NATO has termed Russia's drills in Belarus particularly alarming, saying they marked a "dangerous" moment for Europe.

Makei termed a phone call between Ukraine's and Belarus's defence ministers this week as "positive", saying it had helped to "ease tensions".

Minsk had told Kyiv that "what is happening on the border does not mean that someone is planning to carry out an act of aggression."

"Neither Moscow, nor Minsk, nor Kyiv" wants war, he said.

"Perhaps this is beneficial for those who are far away from us," he added.

Ukraine's defence minister said on Wednesday that Kyiv's military attache had visited the exercises in Belarus the day before, and that the Belarusian attache would attend drills in Western Ukraine on Wednesday.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 03:11 PM IST