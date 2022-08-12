Johnson & Johnson to end global sales of talc-based baby powder products globally in 2023

Johnson & Johnson talcum powder/Representative image

Johnson & Johnson recently made a public statement that it plans to stop selling its legacy talc-based baby-powder products globally in 2023. According to reports, the a move comes during the continued legal battles of being discontinuing the product in the US and Canada.

In 2020, J&J had notified that it would stop selling its talc Baby Powder in the United States and Canada due to the fall in demand over "misinformation" spread about the product's safety.

At least 33,000 bottles of the company's discussed baby product were recalled in the US after health regulators found asbestos traces in a bottle that was purchased online. The incident was noted in October 2019. The firm had said it had initiated the voluntary recall of one lot of baby powder, produced and shipped in the US in 2018, out of "an abundance of caution".