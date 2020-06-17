North Korea's military threatens to re-enter disarmed border areas

North Korea's military on Tuesday threatened to move back into zones that were demilitarised under inter-Korean peace agreements as the country continued to dial up pressure on rival South Korea amid stalled nuclear negotiations with the Trump administration.

The General Staff of the Korean People's Army said it's reviewing a ruling party recommendation to advance into unspecified border areas that had been demilitarised under agreements with the South, which would "turn the front line into a fortress." The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un days earlier said the North would demolish a "useless" inter-Korean liaison office in the border town of Kaesong and that she would leave it to the military to come up with the next step of retaliation against the "enemy" South.

"Our army is keeping a close watch on the current situation in which the north-south relations are turning worse and worse, and getting itself fully ready for providing a sure military guarantee to any external measures to be taken by the party and government," said the KPA's General Staff, which is akin to other countries' Joints' Chiefs of Staff.

It said it's studying an "action plan for taking measures to make the army advance again into the zones that had been demilitarised under the (North-South) agreement, turn the front line into a fortress and further heighten the military vigilance against (the South)," according to the statement carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency.