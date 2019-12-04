North Korean leader Kim Jong Un rides up Mount Paektu

Seoul: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un rode a white horse up a sacred mountain on his second symbolic visit there, state media reported Wednesday, as his country is threatening provocation if the United States refuses to make concessions in nuclear diplomacy by year's end. The Korean Central News Agency released many photos showing Kim taking a horse riding to snow-covered Mount Paektu along with his wife and other top lieutenants, also on white horses. Kim also climbed the mountain, the highest peak on the Korean Peninsula, on horseback in mid-October.

Mount Paektu and white horses are symbols associated with the Kim family's dynastic rule. Kim has made previous visits there before making major decisions.