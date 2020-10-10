North Korea unveils new weapons at military parade

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned Saturday that his country would "fully mobilize" its nuclear force if threatened as he took center stage at a military parade in which the country unveiled what appeared to be a new intercontinental ballistic missile and other additions to its growing weapons arsenal.

Kim, however, avoided direct criticism of Washington during the event, which celebrated the 75th anniversary of the country's ruling party and took place less than four weeks before the US presidential election.

Instead, he focused on a domestic message urging his people to remain firm in the face of "tremendous challenges" posed by the coronavirus pandemic and crippling US-led sanctions over his nuclear program.

Kim described the North's continuing efforts to develop its nuclear deterrent as necessary for its defense and said it wasn't targeting any specific country with its military force.

But "if any force harms the safety of our nation, we will fully mobilize the strongest offensive might in a pre-emptive manner to punish them," he said.

His speech was punctuated by thousands of goose-stepping troops, tanks, armored vehicles, rocket launchers and a broad range of ballistic missiles rolled out in Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung Square.