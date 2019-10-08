Nobel Prize Winners 2019: Three scientists receive joint award for discoveries in physics

Stockholm: The Nobel Prize in Physics was on Tuesday awarded with one half to James Peebles for his theoretical discoveries in physical cosmology and the other half jointly to Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz for discovering an exoplanet orbiting a solar-type star.

The prize was announced by Secretary-General of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, Goran K Hansson. "The 2019 Nobel Prize in Physics has been awarded one half to James Peebles for theoretical discoveries in physical cosmology and the other half jointly to Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz for the discovery of an exoplanet orbiting a solar-type star," the official Twitter handle of The Nobel Prize tweeted.

Nobel Prize is a set of annual international awards bestowed for outstanding work in fields of physics, chemistry, physiology or medicine, literature, economics, and the promotion of peace. The discovery by laureates Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz started a revolution in astronomy and over 4,000 exoplanets have since been found in the Milky Way, a statement read.