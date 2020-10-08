Nobel Prize in Literature 2020 awarded to American poet Louise Glück

Born in 1943 in New York, Louise Glück lives in Cambridge, Massachusetts and is a professor of English at Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut. She made her debut in 1968 with 'Fristborn'. Acclaimed as one the of the most prominent poets in American contemporary literature, Glück has published twelve collections of poetry and volumes of essays on poetry.

"The works by 2020 Literature Laureate Louise Glück are characterized by a striving for clarity. Childhood and family life, the close relationship with parents and siblings, is a thematic that has remained central with her," notes The Royal Swedish Academy.