Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali

The Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Abiy Ahmed Ali, the Ethiopian Prime Minister who helped end his country's 20-year war with Eritrea. Abiy was honoured "for his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation, and in particular for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighbouring Eritrea," the jury said.

"The Norwegian Nobel committee has decided to award the Nobel peace prize for 2019 to Ethiopian prime minister Abiy Ahmed Ali’s efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation and for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighbouring Eritrea," spokesperson of the Norwegian Nobel Committee said while announcing the award.